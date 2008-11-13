Improve Your PC's Odour With This Fragrance Diffusing USB Drive

You, Sir, are an animal. Look at the state of your PC: There are breadcrumbs, coke stains and the glistening sheen of greasy fingers covering every inch of its surface. And that odour... it's enough to make any normal person want to gag. You really should clean it all up, but instead, you could just mask the stench with this USB fragrance diffuser. Just plug it into the USB port of your Mac or PC, drip a couple of drops of fragrance oil (not included, sadly) into the end and suddenly life can come back to your immediate vicinity. Plus, it also includes 4GB worth of storage, so it's not a complete waste of your $50...

[Latestbuy]