How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Google Rolling Out SearchWiki In Australia Today

As Gus over at Lifehacker pointed out a bit earlier today, Google has sent out an email promising that SearchWiki - a technology that lets you rate search results - is launching in Australia sometime today.

It doesn't seem to have gone live just yet, but we managed to track down a video of it in action after the jump: For the most part it sounds like a personal feature that lets you recall information the next time you do the same search, but there is also a community aspect as well. What do you guys think? Is it a feature you're likely to use?

[Google]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles