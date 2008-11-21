Google Rolling Out SearchWiki In Australia Today

As Gus over at Lifehacker pointed out a bit earlier today, Google has sent out an email promising that SearchWiki - a technology that lets you rate search results - is launching in Australia sometime today.

It doesn't seem to have gone live just yet, but we managed to track down a video of it in action after the jump: For the most part it sounds like a personal feature that lets you recall information the next time you do the same search, but there is also a community aspect as well. What do you guys think? Is it a feature you're likely to use?

[Google]