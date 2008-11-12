Game On Exhibition Heading To Queensland State Library

For everyone who missed out on the apparently awesome Game On exhibition that was in Melbourne earlier this year, you're about to get a second chance to relive the glory days of gaming. You know, the time when Wonder Boy was the single best platformer on the market, and Mario was a little blocky around the sides?

The catch is that the exhibition is going to be held in Queensland this time, at the State library. Which sucks for Sydneysiders like me, who've been hopped over like Koopa shell on the exhibition's road to success.

The Game On exhibition will open its doors on November 17 and kick on through to Feb 15 next year, making it the perfect summer holidays adventure to take your kids. Or yourselves. There's also a Game On party happening on Saturday, November 22, if you can somehow manage to score some tickets to that.