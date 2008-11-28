How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dealzmodo: Get A Free Wii When You Buy A Full HD Panasonic Plasma

panny wii deal.jpgRemember when Sony gave away a PS3 with every Bravia purchased? You should, they did it twice. Well Panasonic has taken a leaf from Sony's book to try and entice you to buy one of their Full HD plasmas this holiday season by offering a free Nintendo Wii via redemption when you pick up one of their Full HD plasmas.

I'm not quite sure this promotion will have the same effect as the Sony one - the PS3 makes the most of your HD panel, while the Wii's 480p maximum resolution looks pretty average on a large screen. But then again, the Wii is still selling like hotcakes, even though there aren't any really enticing games, so this could be a masterstroke from Panny.

The promotion kicks off tomorrow (November 29) and ends Christmas Eve, and is valid on Panny's Full HD plasmas, a full list of which is available below.

TH-65PZ850A TH-58PZ850A TH-50PZ850A TH-50PZ800A TH-50PZ80A TH-46PZ800A TH-42PZ800A TH-42PZ80A TH-65PZ700A TH-58PZ700A TH-50PZ700A TH-42PZ700A TH-65PV600A

Good to see it's not just the new models, but some of last year's range as well.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles