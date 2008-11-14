Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Games For Windows Live Gets Revamped Look, Marketplace What, no avatars?

RED Unloads Modular Cameras, a DSLR, 3D and 28k Cool idea, but most people will never own one.

Vauxhall Sky Garden Building Gets Three-Storey Gardens Inside I could actually consider living in an apartment if it had its own garden inside the building...

Terminator Salvation to Be Full of Gritty Mechas, Bikebots More Terminator... it looks like there's going to be a giant robot battle between Terminator and Transformers for my love... Awesome! EA Sports Active Brings Western-Style Fitness to Wii Fit Fans If only I could find the motivation to bother with any type of fitness...

Quantum of Solace Is the Perfect Bond Movie Controversy ahead!