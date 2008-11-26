If The Daily Show covered Australian events, this whole NBN saga would be called: "Fibre Clusterf%*k to the Node", or something like that. But in any case, today was the deadline for submissions to the government for their NBN, and both Telstra and Optus (backed by Terria) have sent theirs in. Although Telstra still managed to slide in a sideways "Fuck you" by not lodging a complete application due to "unresolved issues in the Government's Request for Proposals". Whatever Telstra. I don't care. Someone just give us all high-quality broadband without raping our wallets already. And don't let the government filter it, either.For anyone who's been following this closely, here's the 2611 Telstra submits NBN proposal.pdf. And here's the MR20081126-OPTUS.pdf.
Both Telstra And Optus Officially "Bid" For The National Broadband Network
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.