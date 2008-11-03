Australia The Cheapest Place In The World To Buy iPods

That crappy Aussie dollar that we've been bitching about? Apparently it's not all bad. Susannah Moran in Australian IT is reporting today that thanks to our dollar plunging so spectacularly in recent months, we're now the cheapest country in the world to buy iPods, improving from a paltry 14th position back in July.

So what does this mean? Well, maybe you should consider buying your next iPod sooner rather than later to take advantage of our crappy economy consider getting any Poms, Yanks, or other tourists with a stronger dollar to buy you an iPod for Christmas. If they can afford it, that is... [Australian IT]