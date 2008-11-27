Apple Online Store Having An Australian Black Friday

Giz US is going crazy at the moment with Black Friday, a day where retailers across the country slash prices letting consumers make some pretty big savings. I've been holding off on publishing most of it because, well, retailers just don't do it here in Australia - our big sales generally happen on Boxing Day.

Well, Apple is bucking the trend, with a teaser ad up on their online store promising some big sales tomorrow. No idea what is actually going to be on sale, or how big a discount you might be able to pick up, but when it comes to Apple, any discount is a discount worth getting. Am I right?

