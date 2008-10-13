Toshiba Stays The Upconverting DVD Player Course

It's tough to decide whether Toshiba is being incredibly intelligent or incredibly stubborn in their decision to back upconverting DVD technology instead of Blu-ray. I mean, they were certainly burnt - badly - by Blu-ray with that whole HD DVD format war, but is their decision to stick to DVD smart?

Take their latest DVD player, the XD-E500 DVD upscaler. It's marketed on the fact that it can take your vanilla old DVDs and upscale them to HD-like quality with 1080p output. That sounds pretty good (although the press release says that standard def DVDs are 480p - not in Australia, Toshiba!). But then there's the price: $199.

Sure, the Toshy's got some pretty catchy-sounding tech on board (XDE Technology, anyone?) for upscaling, plus DivX playback, HDMI CEC connectivity and a host of connections, but is it worth $200 bucks? Sony's latest Blu-ray player has an RRP of $449, but you can pick it up for $380 online, and it will not only upscale your DVDs, but playback Blu-ray movies as well. Even at $150 for the Toshy, don't most people already own a DVD player?

Still, if the infinite format war takes Blu-ray as its next victim, Toshiba will probably be the company laughing all the way to the bank.

Toshiba Fast Forwards To Clear And Crisp Viewing With New XD-E500 DVD Upscaler SYDNEY, 10 October 2008 Consumers can unlock the benefits of HD-ready TVs and enjoy their standard DVD collections in near High Definition picture quality, thanks to new Toshiba XDE™ technology now available in its latest DVD player. XDE, or "eXtended Detail Enhancement," is more than just DVD upconversion. XDE takes DVD picture quality to a whole new level. In addition to providing upconversion from 480i/p up to 1080p, XDE offers user selectable picture enhancement modes that allow for greater detail, more vivid colors and stronger contrast that bring standard DVD quality closer to the HD experience. "Consumers have embraced the DVD format and have invested in large libraries of their favourite movies. Now, the Toshiba XD-E500 allows them to experience their existing DVD library and the tens of thousands of DVD titles in enhanced detail and richer colour at near HD picture quality with the Toshiba price and quality promise," says Francois Spina, AV Product Manager - DVD at Toshiba Australia. The XD-E500 offers consumers the ability to customise their viewing experience to their taste with its three picture mode settings, Sharp, Color and Contrast. Pricing and Availability The XD-E500 DVD player is available now from Harvey Norman, Clive Peeters, Myer, JB Hi Fi, Bing Lee, Rick Hart and speciality Hi-Fi stores, RRP of $199 inc. GST.

