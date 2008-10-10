TiVo Available In JB HiFi And Clive Anthony Stores Nationwide From October 20

One of the strangest things about the Australian TiVo launch was that they decided to exclusively distribute the PVR through Harvey Norman and Domayne. While I'm sure they had a good reason (read - $$$), restricting your distribution channel just before the Olympics just didn't seem to make a lot of sense for a device with mainstream appeal.

Well, now that three-month exclusivity deal is finished, JB HiFi and Clive Anthony stores around the country are getting in on the TiVo action. The box will be available in 100 stores nationwide from October 20, and although there's no change to the $699 price tag, I'd expect to see them try and undercut Harvey Norman in the pricing department.

UPDATE: This may have been around for a while, but you can also order your very own TiVo box from TiVo's website and have it delivered.