TiVo Available In JB HiFi And Clive Anthony Stores Nationwide From October 20

One of the strangest things about the Australian TiVo launch was that they decided to exclusively distribute the PVR through Harvey Norman and Domayne. While I'm sure they had a good reason (read - $$$), restricting your distribution channel just before the Olympics just didn't seem to make a lot of sense for a device with mainstream appeal.

Well, now that three-month exclusivity deal is finished, JB HiFi and Clive Anthony stores around the country are getting in on the TiVo action. The box will be available in 100 stores nationwide from October 20, and although there's no change to the $699 price tag, I'd expect to see them try and undercut Harvey Norman in the pricing department.

UPDATE: This may have been around for a while, but you can also order your very own TiVo box from TiVo's website and have it delivered.

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

