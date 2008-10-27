How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sudio Vogue: Strike A Pose With Your Bluetooth Carkit

Sudio_Vogue_x_4_colours_(2).jpgBluetooth carkits aren't exactly what we'd call exciting. They all do the same thing - connect to your phone via Bluetooth and let you make and receive handsfree calls. Some of them even let you make calls using your voice.

The Sudio Vogue's claim to fame is that it's Australia's first "coloured" Bluetooth handsfree speakerphone.It comes in a range of colours, including metallic blue, pink, black and white. You get 10 hours worth of talk time and 480 hours standby on a single charge, plus regular call features like one touch answer, call waiting, last number redial mute and call reject.

Like I said: Exciting.

Still, even though it's not the most riveting product, it's priced well at just $89. And sometimes the cheap and useful products that come in a range of colours are the best ones. Sometimes.

[Force Technology]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles