Quantum Code: Mission Six Debrief

Yesterday's clue for the Quantum Code was the toughest yet, requiring a discreet Melbourne meeting with the shady information trader Vaughan. Luckily for those of you who couldn't make the meeting, we've come across some top-secret images that we understand hold the key to the elusive sixth part of the code. Check them out after the jump...

If, like me, you can make neither heads or tails of this latest bit of information, head to the Quantum Central forums - someone there might be able to help you solve the mystery...

[Quantum Code on Giz]