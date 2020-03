OMG! Constance needs YOU! Now! The Quantum Code is rapidly approaching its exciting conclusion, and clue six has just gone live. Now the question is: do you have what it takes to crack the code and walk away with the $15K worth of Sony gear?

If you're struggling, make sure you head on over to our Quantum Central forums to discuss the clues with other Gizmodians. Because if a non-Giz reader cracks the code first, I'm going to be very disappointed with all of you!

[Quantum Central on Giz]