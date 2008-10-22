Quantum Code Bonus Mission: Did You Find It?

My code-cracking skills must be lacking, because I completely missed the super-secret bonus mission. However, one clever individual has already completed it and will get the secret prize of a return trip to Sydney, including a night's accommodation at the 5-star Sydney Hilton. Not a bad prize for cracking a code.

The bonus mission winner will be at the Sony Centre Store in Sydney at midday this Friday. And while they haven't publicly revealed their identity yet, rumour has it that they're going to be in for one hell of a challenge - as is everybody else. Something big is going to happen, so make sure you're there.

