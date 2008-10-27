LG's BD300 Player Lands In Australia, Netflix Nowhere To Be Seen

Considering that Netflix doesn't operate in Australia, it's hardly surprising that LG has dumped the Netflix support from its local version of the BD300 Blu-ray player. Instead, they're offering a bonus BigPond DVD rentals promotion, which includes four months worth of DVD (or Blu-ray) rentals from BigPond's Netflix-like store (we're talking physical media here, in case anyone's confused).
The unit's priced at $499, which looks like it's going to be the sweet spot for Blu-ray players this Christmas. On top of being a BD Profile 2.0 machine, it also plays back DivX discs and JPEG, MP3 and WMA files from a USB stick, plus supports the latest HD audio codecs.
Of course, there's no word on whether or not it will ever support the BigPond Movies download service, but we've got our fingers crossed.
LG RELEASES BLU-RAY PLAYER FEATURING INTERACTIVE BD LIVE
Sydney, 27 October 2008: LG Electronics Australia (LG) continues to set industry standards with the launch of their latest Blu-ray offering, the LG BD300. Superior features such as BD Live provide advanced interactivity, high quality picture and sound and easy to use features, setting the BD300 apart from competing models.
BD Live (BD-ROM Profile 2.0) enables users to connect to the internet and download video images, subtitles and other data as well as enjoy related quizzes and multi-player interactive games.
The BD300 features enhanced picture and sound quality, with 1080p Full HD resolution via HDMI connection. The BD300 supports the latest advanced digital audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS-HD for stunning realistic sound. The amazing sound is bit-for-bit identical to the studio master, unlocking a truly high-definition entertainment experience from next-generation discs.
Warren Kim, Category Marketing Manager, LG Electronics believes that LG continues to lead the market with innovative, trendsetting products relevant to consumers' lifestyles.
"Following on from the launch of the world's first dual format disc player by LG, we continue to set trends in the industry with the BD300. On a local level we also look to add value with the bonus BigPond DVD Rentals promotion, offering consumers four months worth of DVD rentals when they purchase a BD300. Owners can kick start their Blu-ray viewing by choosing from 32,000 DVD titles including over 300 Blu-ray titles," he said.
Enhanced versatility is another strong point of the BD300, which can playback Blu-ray discs, DVDs and DivX movies. The BD300 boasts time efficiency by performing booting, loading and tray opening faster than rival Blu-ray disc players. LG's SIMPLINK connectivity conveniently allows users to operate all functions with a single remote control.
In addition, a USB memory stick can be connected via the USB port for expanded memory capacity. The BD300 is compatible with JPEG, MP3, and WMA file formats.
The LG BD300 will be available in October 2008 for RRP $499.
For more information on LG's bonus BigPond DVD Rentals promotion visit www.lge.com.au/BD300
For more information on LG's audio visual offering please visit the LG website at www.lge.com.au or call 1800 LG HELP (1800 544 357) for stockists.