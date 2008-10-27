LG's BD300 Player Lands In Australia, Netflix Nowhere To Be Seen

Considering that Netflix doesn't operate in Australia, it's hardly surprising that LG has dumped the Netflix support from its local version of the BD300 Blu-ray player. Instead, they're offering a bonus BigPond DVD rentals promotion, which includes four months worth of DVD (or Blu-ray) rentals from BigPond's Netflix-like store (we're talking physical media here, in case anyone's confused).

The unit's priced at $499, which looks like it's going to be the sweet spot for Blu-ray players this Christmas. On top of being a BD Profile 2.0 machine, it also plays back DivX discs and JPEG, MP3 and WMA files from a USB stick, plus supports the latest HD audio codecs.

Of course, there's no word on whether or not it will ever support the BigPond Movies download service, but we've got our fingers crossed.