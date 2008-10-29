How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kogan Releases 1080P Camcoder For $399

kogan camera.jpgWow. We're used to Kogan totally undercutting the price of the big dogs when it comes to TVs, but they've just released a 1080p camcorder for just $399.

Looking at the specs, you get 1080p recoording, an 8GB SDHC card to record onto (upgradeable to 64GB), video editing software, 5x optical zoom, face detection technology, optical image stabilisation and the ability to take still photos (at 5 megapixels using the CMOS sensor). There's a 3-inch LCD screen, composite and USB cabling and weighs just under 300 grams without the battery.

There's a lot more to video cameras than just resolution and megapixels though, and where our concerns lie are in the quality of the lens and the onboard UI - we've seen some pretty horrendous user interfaces in the past with Kogan. But as is the case with all gadgets, we'll reserve judgement until we see it for ourselves.

Still, $400 is a magical price point for any kind of video camera. If you're after a cheap camera to record your upcoming Christmas celebrations (or anything else), you're not going to get much - if any - cheaper than this.

[Kogan]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles