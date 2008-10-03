JBL's LS Speakers Look Fantastic

JBL make some pretty awesome speakers. I was lucky enough to have a pair of their high-end speakers in my testing studio (or my loungeroom, as it were) back when I was editor of Australian T3 - giving up those speakers was one of the hardest decisions to make when I decided to come over to Giz...

Anyway, my point is that JBL speakers are pretty awesome, at least in my experience. And their new LS series of speakers look like they're bringing the typical JBL audio quality to a pricepoint that's (almost) attainable for the masses. Of course, not everyone wants a high-end surround sound setup in their loungeroom, but those people tend not to read Gizmodo and we don't really care about them too much.

There's a full rundown of pricing in the press release below, plus a bonus pic.