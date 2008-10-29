What are you doing at midday today? I'll tell you what you're doing! You're sitting by your computer, browser open with one tab set to Giz AU (like it always should be) and another browser pointed at Catch Of The Day. Because tomorrow is their birthday, and they're going special crazy. $200 for a Wii (half price), $99 for a PS2, $99 for a TomTom Satnav, $99 for a 4GB iPod Nano... that's your Christmas shopping done right there. And that's just shopping for yourself. What you get your friends and relatives won't matter after the bargains you score here today.
It's Catch Of The Day's Birthday Extravaganza, AKA Dealzmodo Galore!
Trending Stories Right Now
Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning
Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.