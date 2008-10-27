Dealzmodo: Get A Free Blu-Ray Player When You Buy A Samsung TV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

bdp1500sammy.jpgOne of the biggest battles Blu-ray has on its hands (aside from fighting the infinite format war), is that to really take full advantage of its Full HD picture, you need to have a Full HD TV. And those things aren't cheap. That's why Samsung are giving away one of their BD-P1500 Blu-ray players with the purchase of selected Samsung TVs. That way, you get both Blu-ray player and TV at the same time.

Of course, you'll still need to fork out the coin for the actual Blu-ray discs (hint: start with Iron Man - It's frickin' awesome!), and there's a $30 "postage, handling and administration" fee (so it's not really free), but you get something worth $500 for next to nothing, so stop your whinging.

The full list of eligible Samsung TVs is below the fold. The offer is valid up until December 24.

LCD - LA40A650A1FXXY; LA40A680A1FXXY; LA40A750A1FXXY; LA46A650A1FXXY; LA46A680A1FXXY; LA46A750A1FXXY; LA46A850S1FXXY; LA46A950D1FXXY; LA52A650A1FXXY; LA52A680M1FXXY; LA52A750A1FXXY; LA52A850S1FXXY; LA55A950D1FXXY

PLASMA - PS50A550S1FXXY; PS50A650S1FXXY; PS58A650S1FXXY; PS50A750T1FXXY; PS63A750T1FXXY

