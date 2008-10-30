Dealzmodo- Canon EOS 450D DSLR And Lens Kit For Just $987

Now that the Aussie dollar is worth bugger all, the price of exported electronics looks set to skyrocket.
But thanks to some very clever advanced purchasing by Cameras Direct, those of you in the market for a decent quality DSLR can breathe a sigh of relief. The camera shop is offering the Canon EOS 450D Digital SLR for the pre-economy slump price of $987. And if that's not enough, their throwing in a Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS Lens Kit, just to make the deal that little bit sweeter.
Considering the camera alone now retails well over the $1000 mark, that's a deal of diabetic proportions.
Of course, you'll have to hurry. With just 70 units available, the offer is only valid until stock runs out. [Cameras Direct]
For a full product description, hit the jump.
Canon EOS 450D with Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS Lens Kit
WAS $AU1,329.00 (incl.GST)
NOW $AU987.00 (incl.GST)
Save: $AU342.00
A 12.2-megapixel Canon developed CMOS sensor and DiG!C III Image Processor combine to deliver the highest image quality for first time DSLR users. With the ability to capture 3.5fps, the EOS 450D is great for fast moving subjects while new features such as live view and continuous shooting on self-timer offer more creative control for the user. The new compact and lightweight design combined with the new SD card slot make the EOS 450D ideal for developing photographers moving up from their digital compact camera.
- 12.2-megapixel APS-C size CMOS Image Sensor
- DiG!C III Image Processor
- 9-point AF
- 0.1 sec start up time
- EOS Integrated Cleaning System
- SD memory card
- Light weight body (35g lighter than EOS 400D)
- Live View Mode ("Quick" & "Live" Modes)
- Picture Style Modes
- 3.0" LCD Monitor
- Spot Metering
- Continuous shooting with self-timer