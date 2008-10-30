Dealzmodo- Canon EOS 450D DSLR And Lens Kit For Just $987

Now that the Aussie dollar is worth bugger all, the price of exported electronics looks set to skyrocket.

But thanks to some very clever advanced purchasing by Cameras Direct, those of you in the market for a decent quality DSLR can breathe a sigh of relief. The camera shop is offering the Canon EOS 450D Digital SLR for the pre-economy slump price of $987. And if that's not enough, their throwing in a Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS Lens Kit, just to make the deal that little bit sweeter.

Considering the camera alone now retails well over the $1000 mark, that's a deal of diabetic proportions.

Of course, you'll have to hurry. With just 70 units available, the offer is only valid until stock runs out. [Cameras Direct]

For a full product description, hit the jump.