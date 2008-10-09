Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

breakfast-eggsbenedict.jpgBlackBerry Storm First Hands On Not sure if I like the sound of that keypad... I guess I'll have to try it for myself.

Wii Ski and Snowboard Uses Balance Board, Looks Amazing Must own - even though I suck at the snowboarding mini games in Wii-Fit.

Buy a Lego Life-Size Replica of Yourself for $US60,000 I doubt that includes the cost of shipping.

Kota the Robo-Triceratops Now Available Not in Australia, of course. Can't wait for the Kota Vs. Pleo Battlemodo...

The One-Handed TP Dispenser is a Butt-Wiping Breakthrough Good to see technology being utilised for the important moments in life.

On a Gigantic Swing, Man Fulfills Complete Flip Dream of a Million Kids I almost crapped myself watching this video. That guy must have balls of steel.

Mazda Kiyora Recycles Rain Water for Drinking Weird idea, but kind of awesome. It would be better if it topped up the water in your wipers first though - I always forget to fill them up.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

