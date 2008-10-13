How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

breakfast-frenchtoast.jpgToy Modder Extraordinaire Steampunks Return of the Jedi Wow. Kind of makes you wanna watch RotJ again, doesn't it?

Mitsubishi's $US7000, 65-Inch LaserVue HDTV Reviewed: (Verdict: Lasers Are Awesome) I hope Mitsubishi finds an Aussie distributor for these screens!

Apple Confirms Failing Nvidia Graphics Cards in MacBook Pros, Offers Free Repairs and Refunds NVIDIA should suck it up like a man and admit to their F$^& up. They can't be making too many friends in the industry at the moment.

SteelSeries World of Warcraft Mouse Destroys Orcs, Your Last Shreds of Dignity With 15 Buttons Not sure why you'd need 15 buttons, but then again, I don't play WOW...

Finger Condom Toothbrush Might Be Awkward, but at Least You Won't Get Cavities Don't confuse this with your regular condoms - your lady friend won't be very happy...

Hackers Use Nvidia Graphics Card to Smash Wi-Fi Encryption 10,000 Percent Faster More bad press for NVIDIA... not a good weekend for them, eh? Apple MacBook 2008 Event: All the Information You Need to Know Rumour roundup central...

Drop-Down, Rotating 103-Inch Plasma Screen Video is Pure, Glorious Gadget Porn If only I could afford one of these installs...

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

