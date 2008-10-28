How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

breakfast-fryup.jpgMotorola's Aura Luxury Phone Given First Groping, General Thumbs-Up Not sure a $US2000 phone is the way to absolution for Moto, but it looks like a good start!

Violet Mir:ror is USB RFID Enhanced-Reality Gizmo for Your Gadgets Seems like it would be ore work than its worth...

Scientists Record Music of Stars, Spookily Like a Star Trek Sound Effect Would have been even spookier is it sounded like John Williams' score to Star Wars

iPhone Could Hit $US99, Analyst Says This guy should take up psychiatry, then he could practice therapy as well, becoming a full-fledged Analrapist (Gotta love Arrested Development).

Windows 7 Pre-Beta Details Leak Nothing's getting me excited here. How about you?

Ultimate Perv Tech Creates Model of Your Naked Body Using Photo of You Fully Clothed Finally, a future I can be happy raising children in...

Amazing Origami Star Trek, Star Wars Spaceships Make Good Use of Dollars Bet you can't do this with our crappy plastic money...

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles