Apple Not Selling Unlocked iPhones In Australia

You know how we showed you that Apple were selling unlocked iPhones in Hong Kong? Not happening in Australia.

According to Fran Foo over at Australian IT, Apple are more than happy with the relationship they have offering the phone through Telstra, Optus, Virgin and Vodafone.

So if you do want an unlocked iPhone, you still have to pony up the cash to one of the carriers before you can unlock it (for a fee) so that it will work with any carrier. Or you could just jailbreak the thing and be done with it - whatever you want...

