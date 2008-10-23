32GB Kingston Traveller USB Stick Is More Storage Than My First Notebook

This USB key from Kingston doesn't feature an animal humping your computer, or look like food, or have any other weird-looking skin. It's just a USB key. But it has 32GB worth of flash storage built in to its 77.9mm x 22mm x 12.05mm body and it costs just $149.

My first notebook had 80 megabytes of hard drive space. My second has 40GB. To see 32GB in a stick this big still blows my mind... That's enough space to carry around pretty much all your important documents, photos, videos and music. And it works with pretty much every OS as well, even if it doesn't rape your PC while you sleep

