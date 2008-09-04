Turn Your MSI Wind Into A Mac

Hackintosh machines are nothing new, but the guys over at APC have got a rough guide to troubleshooting the process of installing OS X onto an MSI Wind netbook.

You have to make some small sacrifices (like losing the headphone and microphone jacks) and if you want wireless you'll need to open your Wind up, but for $700 bucks or so, this solution makes it one of the cheapest Mac options around. And while it's not exactly legal in the eyes of Apple and their army of lawyers, that doesn't mean it can't be done.

[APC Mag]