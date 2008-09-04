Toshiba Qosmio X300 Looks Badass, Plays Nice (We Hope)

If you thought the Acer Predator gaming desktop looked powerful, then you'll love the design of Toshiba's new Qosmio X300.

According to Toshiba, this is Toshiba's "fastest and most powerful notebook to date", and comes with the latest components, including an Intel Core 2 Duo processor T9400, two hard drives (200GB and 320GB), 4GB DDR3 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce 9800M GTX graphics card, Harman Kardon speakers and a heap of connections.

It naturally comes with Vista Ultimate, its 17-inch screen has a 1680 x 1050 resolution and it weighs in at 4.16kg.

There's a heap more specs after the jump if you're interested. Me, I just like to look at it. The $3,999 price tag isn't cheap, but gosh-darnit that fire-engine red looks purty. Makes me want to go and buy a fast car.

MEDIA RELEASE Toshiba PWNS the Gaming Battlefield with Scorching Qosmio X300 SYDNEY, 4 September 2008 - Whether you're a newbie or a hardcore gamer, get ready to combat a new level of extreme mobile gaming with the Qosmio X300, a fiery gaming Notebook built to frag the competition, from Toshiba (Australia) Information Systems Division (Toshiba ISD). Toshiba's latest multimedia beast is jam-packed with the latest high-powered components, including a top of the line graphics card, lightning-fast DDR3 RAM, two Hard Drives and flaming looksfor maximum entertainment and game performance from any battlefield. "The nature of today's gameplay environment is competitive, fast-paced, and exhilarating so we've created the Qosmio X300 to bring power, performance and portability to gamers in a way that will revolutionise the gaming landscape," says Anthony Geronimo, Product Manager, Toshiba ISD. "We've created the X300, Toshiba's fastest and most powerful notebook to date, that allows performance-hungry gamers to inhabit the most immersive game environments while on the move, whether it's at home, at a friend's place or at a LAN party." Flaming design for a fiery experience The Qosmio X300, housed in fierce fire-red tribal casing, backlit with red LEDs and dressed with a glossy black keyboard, is designed to unleash competitive instincts for battle. Sporting a 17 inch 1680x1050 High Definition widescreen, state of the art NVIDIA® GeForce® 9800M GTX graphics with 1GB on board, five Harman/Kardon® speakers including a subwoofer, and a whopping 4GB DDR3 1066Mhz of system RAM, the Qosmio X300 delivers mind-blowing gaming and entertainment. Intense speed and performance The Qosmio X300 features the latest Intel® Core™2 Duo Processor, dual hard drives; 200GB (7200rpm) for ultra-fast transfer speeds and 320GB (5400rpm) for back-up storage; and DDR3 RAM for a powerful gaming machine with added grunt. It also comes equipped with an eSATA USB hybrid port for faster data transfer speed to save and run your favourite games and content, as well as three high-speed Sleep-and-Charge USB 2.0 ports to charge mobile devices while the notebook is in hibernation or turned off. Pricing and availability The Qosmio X300 is available now at a recommended retail price of $3,999 including GST, with $200 cashback, from selected retailers. Please telephone 13 30 70 or visit http://www.isd.toshiba.com.au for more information.

[Toshiba]