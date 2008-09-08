Sony's TZ Vaio Recall Could Effect Up To 4000 Australian Laptops

Remember that announcement last week that Sony was recalling TZ series laptops sold between May 2007 and July 2008? Well, the issue could effect a few Vaio owners in Australia, not just in Japan like we thought.

Up to 4,200 Sony customers could be effected (but probably aren't), so Sony are offering a free inspection and repair to anyone who purchased a TZ laptop between May last year and July this year.

It doesn't effect all TZ notebooks though, so to play it safe, head here and enter the product code and serial numbers in the appropriate boxes. If you do have an eligible machine, follow the information on screen.

[Sony via AustralianIT]