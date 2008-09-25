How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony's 9.9mm Thin ZX1 LCD TV Heading To Oz Early 2009

Jesus had a nice up close look at the ZX1 TV from Sony back at IFA a few weeks ago, and his response was pretty similar to our own after seeing it at UCHI this week: Wow.

The TV, which manages its ultra-slim body by outsourcing its TV components to a separate box, only needs a single power cable to power the screen. It connects to the other box - which includes all the same connections and controls you'd find on a Bravia TV - using a proprietary wireless technology from Sony. Apparently it doesn't interfere with any of your other wireless techs (like your garage door or wireless headphones), and the box can be hidden away up to 15 metres away. The screen itself is stunning, showcasing Full HD images at 100Hz. I asked the rep from Sony when we can expect to see models with Sony's new 200Hz technology, or direct wireless internet access, and I was told we can expect things like 200Hz to be introduced in the 2nd or 3rd generation of the ZX series, while the wireless internet functionality really depends on the state of broadband in Australia.

There's no word on pricing, but it's almost certainly going to be pricey. It's expected to cost $US4500 when it launches in the US, and if that's true it will likely approach $6K locally.

[UCHI on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles