Qantas Wants Quicker Check-Ins With Your iPhone 3G

Someone at Qantas loves the iPhone. Not long after they announced that they had an iPhone friendly website available, they're now unveiling plans to let travellers check in without paper, instead using their iPhone's screen as their documentation.

From the sounds of the announcement, it will be available for a number of mobile devices and PCs - not just iPhones. They're also planning on allowing online check-ins for international travellers (currently only domestic travellers can check-in online).

The process will involve having a 2D barcode sent to your phone after you check in online, which is aimed at speeding up the check-in process.

[Qantas via APCMag]