New HP Webcam Looks Like Luxo Jr.

I know that Jonathan Ive had a big hand in the development of Eve for Wall-E, but nobody told me that HP were involved in the design of Wall-E himself

AU: Okay, so I wrote this at 1am. I meant Luxo Jr. Oops.

Unless, of course, their new webcam is just heavily influenced by Wall-E Luxo Jr's design...The camera has three dedicated buttons, allowing you to take video, still images or launch an online chat program like MSN. It attaches to most of the latest HP monitors, but also comes with this flexible stand, which reminds me a bit too much of a certain Pixar animation.

As yet, no details on pricing or availability in Oz.