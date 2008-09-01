How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Cuts Xbox 360 Peripheral Prices

One of things that always bugged me about the Xbox 360 was that after spending a heap of cash on the console, you'd still need to fork out another $170 just so you could get online wirelessly without running an Ethernet cable through the house. Fortunately, Microsoft have come to their sense and dropped the price of many of its peripherals - including the wireless network adapter. Now you can play 360 over your home wireless network for just... $150. That's right, it's a saving of $20!

Of course, I'm being slightly petty in my sarcasm there, considering the price drop also takes the 360's universal remote down to $30 (from $50), and the wireless steering wheel from $200 to $150. Other savings include the Xbox 360 headset ($50 to $30) and the 120GB hard drive ($230 to $200).

Any price reduction is a god, thing, so good to see Microsoft pass these on. I still just wish that wireless was built-in to the 360 - no matter what you say, $130 is an expensive pricetag for such a small little dongle, especially when both the PS3 and the Wii have the same tech inside for free.

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles