Lego Amy Winehouse Is One Minifig We Don't Want In Our Collection

Here at Giz, we have a slight tendency to go crazy when it comes to Lego. Especially if you happen to be Jesus Diaz. But this is one minifig collection we definitely wouldn't want spoiling our collection.

Consisting of such notable celebrities like Amy Winehouse, Madonna, Brangelina and the Beckhams, these are one of a kind pieces that were made to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the minifig. Fortunately for all of us, they won't be sold to the public.

Check out Gigwise for the full gallery...

[Gigwise via Babblebaby]