HP Is All About The Imprints

As part of their Engage. Excite. Experience conference in Hong Kong this week, HP showed off their new range of imprint designs for their consumer lineup of notebooks.

The four new designs can be found on their new consumer notebook lineup, including the HDX range and the dv series. The imprint you see above is called Intensity, and is a special edition version with a limited run on cetain dv4 notebooks, while the other three designs can be seen below:Renewal: Renewal is available on the dv5 laptop as a special edition print.

Fluid: The Fluid design can be found on the new HDX series of top-end notebooks.

Intersect: Intersect is available on the dv notebook lineup, including the dv4, dv5 and dv3500.