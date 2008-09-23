HP Bringing Their HDX Line To Desktops... In China

One of the products unveiled at last week's HP event in Hong Kong was this mean looking desktop machine. It's part of the new HDX lineup that we showed you last week, although this particular machine will only be released in China.

The HDX900 features mechanised drive doors at the front of the full tower ATX chassis. Inside, there's the latest Intel Core 2 Quad processor, NVIDIA GeForce 9600GS or 9800GT 3D graphics card and Vista Home Premium. There's also a 15-in-1 card reader, a convenient carry handle and behind the bay doors lies a HP Pocket Drive Bay and space for up to 4 5.25-inch disc drives for Blu-ray or DVD.

There's plenty of freedom to upgrade as well, with toolless component switching and an easy open side panel to get at the insides.

No word on whether we'll ever see this in Australia, but if we do, it probably won't be considered cheap...