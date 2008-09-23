How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HP Bringing Their HDX Line To Desktops... In China

HP_HDX_900_Desktop_PC_Right_lowres.jpgOne of the products unveiled at last week's HP event in Hong Kong was this mean looking desktop machine. It's part of the new HDX lineup that we showed you last week, although this particular machine will only be released in China.

The HDX900 features mechanised drive doors at the front of the full tower ATX chassis. Inside, there's the latest Intel Core 2 Quad processor, NVIDIA GeForce 9600GS or 9800GT 3D graphics card and Vista Home Premium. There's also a 15-in-1 card reader, a convenient carry handle and behind the bay doors lies a HP Pocket Drive Bay and space for up to 4 5.25-inch disc drives for Blu-ray or DVD.

There's plenty of freedom to upgrade as well, with toolless component switching and an easy open side panel to get at the insides.

No word on whether we'll ever see this in Australia, but if we do, it probably won't be considered cheap...

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles