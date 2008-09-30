Help Gizmodo Destroy The Sonim XP1

The world's toughest phone, the Sonim XP1, is now available in Australia through Crazy Johns. But rather than bore you with specifications and tiresome statistics on just how tough it is, Sonim has (foolishly?) agreed to let us show you by letting us attempt to destroy it.

So, I'm partnering up with ex-Giz ed (and current Kotaku guest-ed) Seamus for a fun-filled day of attempted mobile phone destruction. And while we both have some rather creative ideas on the best way to introduce the phone to our friend pain, we want your help.

Let us know in comments how you think we should try and annihilate this thing. keep it realistic - we don't have access to the LHC at the moment remember. The best ideas will be attempted, and we'll video the whole thing and upload it next week.

And for those of you who are interested in the figures, the press release for the XP1 is below: