Help Gizmodo Destroy The Sonim XP1

The world's toughest phone, the Sonim XP1, is now available in Australia through Crazy Johns. But rather than bore you with specifications and tiresome statistics on just how tough it is, Sonim has (foolishly?) agreed to let us show you by letting us attempt to destroy it.
So, I'm partnering up with ex-Giz ed (and current Kotaku guest-ed) Seamus for a fun-filled day of attempted mobile phone destruction. And while we both have some rather creative ideas on the best way to introduce the phone to our friend pain, we want your help.
Let us know in comments how you think we should try and annihilate this thing. keep it realistic - we don't have access to the LHC at the moment remember. The best ideas will be attempted, and we'll video the whole thing and upload it next week.
And for those of you who are interested in the figures, the press release for the XP1 is below:
Crazy John's brings world's toughest phone to Australia
September 2008
Crazy John's, Australia's mobile phone experts, announces the Australian launch of the world's toughest phone, the Sonim XP1.
Built for action, the Sonim XP1 is designed to withstand shock, water, wind, dust, dirt and extreme temperatures and is the only certified phone engineered specifically to meet the needs of mobile phone users who work and play in demanding conditions.
Crazy John's has brought the Sonim XP1 to Australia to fill a gap in the market, by delivering a rugged phone to meet Australia's outdoor culture. The GSM phone features IP-54 certification, mil-spec approval, bluetooth and is Push-To-Talk enabled.
"If you're standing on a construction site with a welding tool in your hand, or hiking in the great outdoors, you really don't need a fashion accessory or multimedia device," explains Head of Marketing for Crazy John's, Matt Scriven.
"You need a dependable working tool like the new XP1 which has been built for extreme conditions."
Research conducted by XP1 manufacturer, Sonim Technologies indicates that 70 per cent of outdoor workers refrain from using their phones in the workplace because the phone might break. A further 40 per cent of people have broken their mobile phone in the last year, with most common reasons including damage from humidity, dropping and crushing the phone. "The Sonim XP1 is the only phone in the world engineered for people who work and play outside; people in need of an unbreakable phone. After victorious launches across Europe, it's time to show Australia how tough this phones really is," said Bob Plaschke, CEO of Sonim Technologies. "The Sonim XP1 has been shot with a Glock 9mm and a Remington rifle. This phone has been put in the oven, strapped to a rocket, used as a hockey puck, used as a hammer, kicked like a football, dragged behind a boat, driven over by multi-ton trucks, and still it survives. We challenge anyone to try and break it!" As well as being shock and water-resistant, the Sonim XP1 is backed by an unconditional three year warranty.
"Should you find an extreme condition that takes the XP1 beyond its limits, just take it back to any Crazy John's store for a 'no questions asked' replacement," added Matt Scriven.
The Sonim XP1 is available at Crazy John's for FREE on the $49 Crazy Cap with $310 credit included each month, or outright for $549.
For further information about the Sonim XP1 mobile phone visit www.crazyjohns.com.au or visit any of Crazy John's retail stores across Australia.
Visit YouTube to see just how hardcore the Sonim is www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_ReG7YhRNo
Check out www.toughestphone.com for more information