Get A PSP For $35 From Sony Centre Stores

Sony have a pretty awesome Father's Day promotion happening for the next week or so where you can pick up a PSP (The Slim and Lite version, not the new 3000 model) for just $35 when you buy selected Sony products from one of their 10 Sony Centre stores around Australia.

What's more, the money all goes to the Sony Foundation, helping developmentally delayed children.

Of course, you'll need to spend some dollars on Sony gear to be eligible - it's valid with selected Home Theatre or Receiver products as well as the TG1 Handycam. But it's still well-worth considering heading into a Sony Centre store if you're in the market for some home theatre kit from Sony, not just to get a cheap PSP, but to help some kids while you're doing it.

[Sony]