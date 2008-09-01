Get A PSP For $35 From Sony Centre Stores

Sony have a pretty awesome Father's Day promotion happening for the next week or so where you can pick up a PSP (The Slim and Lite version, not the new 3000 model) for just $35 when you buy selected Sony products from one of their 10 Sony Centre stores around Australia.
What's more, the money all goes to the Sony Foundation, helping developmentally delayed children.
Of course, you'll need to spend some dollars on Sony gear to be eligible - it's valid with selected Home Theatre or Receiver products as well as the TG1 Handycam. But it's still well-worth considering heading into a Sony Centre store if you're in the market for some home theatre kit from Sony, not just to get a cheap PSP, but to help some kids while you're doing it.
[Sony]
Dad's a winner as Sony Centre announces Father's Day promotion supporting the Sony Foundation Australia Purchase a PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable) for only $35 with all proceeds going to the Sony Foundation
Sydney - 1 September 2008 - Sony Centre is showing generous support to the Sony Foundation Australia this Father's Day with a promotion that is sure to be a hit with fathers right across the country. From today to 7 September 2008, you can visit any Sony Centre store and purchase a PSP for only $35 (normal SRP is $279) when you purchase other selected Sony products. If that's not a big enough incentive, all proceeds of the purchase ($35) will go directly to the Sony Foundation to help support a variety of youth-related charity projects.
The Sony Foundation Australia is a non-profitable organisation that provides significant support to a variety of youth-related charity projects and organisations, as well as funding a comprehensive scholarship program.
A particular success from this set-up has been the Sony Foundation children's holiday camps. These have given high school students the opportunity to take time out from their school holidays to care for a developmentally delayed child over a weekend full of fun activities. The camps provide much-needed respite for parents as well as offering an enriching experience for both the children and students.
About PSP A great gift for the dad on the go, the PSP is a multimedia portable entertainment device which can be used for playing games, watching movies, listening to music and viewing photos on the go, anytime, anywhere.
This offer is available in the 10 Sony Centre stores around Australia, including:
New South Wales · Chatswood · World Square
Western Australia · Perth · Melville
Tasmania · Hobart
Victoria · Chapel Street · Melbourne City
Queensland · Brisbane · Gold Coast
South Australia · Adelaide