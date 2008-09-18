Foxtel Activating That 4th Tuner In Your iQ2

Back when the latest iteration of Foxtel's iQ launched, one of the most interesting aspects was that there was a 4th HD digital tuner inside, except it was just lying there like some kind of fairytale princess waiting to be woken up by a digital Prince Charming.

Well, the good news is that the digital prince will be rolling out to iQ2 boxes around the country starting next week to activate the sleeping 4th tuner. Once it's been woken up, Princess Tuner Number 4 will allow you to record two channels at the same time as watching a third channel live (at the moment you can only record two and either watch one of them, or watch something already recorded to the HDD or watch one of the On Demand movies or shows).

All iQ2 subscribers should be getting the update rolled out by December 1, but you won't be notified when it's been upgraded. It's also a staggered rollout, so you'll just have to keep trying to record Futurama at the same time as The Daily Show and Star Trek Voyager to see if you've been updated yet.

[Foxtel]