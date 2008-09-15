How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Exclusive Tickets To Sony's UCHI Party Still Up For Grabs

It seems Gizmodian laziness has soared to heights not even our beloved ed's openness to bribery*, an anonymous BMG artist or (gasp) finger food can overcome.

With just 10 days left until the much anticipated (and very exclusive) Sony UCHI party, we still have 5 double passes to the event up for grabs.

Since we're such generous people here at Giz, and our previous calls for creativity have gone unanswered, we're going to open up this comp.

To enter, simply tell us via the comments, in 25 words or less, why you should be the one schmoozing it with Sony and Australia's tech media at the UCHI showcase on Thursday September 25th.

So get cracking. Entries close tomorrow, September 16th, at 5pm.

[Uchi on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles