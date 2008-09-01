How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dealzmodo: Bargain Logitech Universal Remotes With $1 Shipping

Logitech dealz.pngForget about big screen TVs and surround sound speakers - the real heart of any home theatre setup is the universal remote. If you've never experienced the joy of pressing one button to turn on all the necessary components and select the appropriate inputs, ShoppingSquare has some great deals on Logitech universal remotes.

The Harmony 785, which RRPs for $400, is yours for under $150, while the Harmony One can be yours for $270. Rounding out the offers, you can pick up the Harmony 1000i for $280, down from $700.

To top it all off, they're offering shipping for just $1. If you ever want to own a home theatre setup, this is probably as good a deal as you're ever going to get on a decent universal remote. Sure, they won't do the whole home automation thing, but for this price, could you really expect it?

[ShoppingSquare - Thanks Joel!]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles