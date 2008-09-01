Dealzmodo: Bargain Logitech Universal Remotes With $1 Shipping

Forget about big screen TVs and surround sound speakers - the real heart of any home theatre setup is the universal remote. If you've never experienced the joy of pressing one button to turn on all the necessary components and select the appropriate inputs, ShoppingSquare has some great deals on Logitech universal remotes.

The Harmony 785, which RRPs for $400, is yours for under $150, while the Harmony One can be yours for $270. Rounding out the offers, you can pick up the Harmony 1000i for $280, down from $700.

To top it all off, they're offering shipping for just $1. If you ever want to own a home theatre setup, this is probably as good a deal as you're ever going to get on a decent universal remote. Sure, they won't do the whole home automation thing, but for this price, could you really expect it?

[ShoppingSquare - Thanks Joel!]