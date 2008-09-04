Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

Monster Slays Vampire Power with New Power Strips, Slays Wallets Too Sure it's expensive, but I reckon it could be worth the money over time... Spectacular Night Photography of London Causes Awe, Vertigo This is the first time London has ever looked nice to me.

Google Chrome EULA Claims Ownership of Everything You Create on Chrome, From Blog Posts to Emails Turns out it was a mistake, but still - not something you want to be reading a day after trying out the software...

Samsung: Blu-ray Will Be Dead in Five Years That doesn't sound too promising Samsung...

Rumour: iTunes 8 Brings 'Genius', A Smart Music Grouping and Recommendation Engine I've always wanted something like Sony Ericsson's SensMe in iTunes... I hope this is it!

Microsoft to Set IE8 Apart From Chrome by Giving It Twice the Bloat Yay, Internet Explorer!

Dr. Frankenstein's Browser: The Strangely Obvious Ancestry of Google Chrome Yes, it's another chrome post, but this one's actually a very interesting read...