How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

breakfast-peanutbutter.jpg Monster Slays Vampire Power with New Power Strips, Slays Wallets Too Sure it's expensive, but I reckon it could be worth the money over time... Spectacular Night Photography of London Causes Awe, Vertigo This is the first time London has ever looked nice to me.

Google Chrome EULA Claims Ownership of Everything You Create on Chrome, From Blog Posts to Emails Turns out it was a mistake, but still - not something you want to be reading a day after trying out the software...

Samsung: Blu-ray Will Be Dead in Five Years That doesn't sound too promising Samsung...

Rumour: iTunes 8 Brings 'Genius', A Smart Music Grouping and Recommendation Engine I've always wanted something like Sony Ericsson's SensMe in iTunes... I hope this is it!

Microsoft to Set IE8 Apart From Chrome by Giving It Twice the Bloat Yay, Internet Explorer!

Dr. Frankenstein's Browser: The Strangely Obvious Ancestry of Google Chrome Yes, it's another chrome post, but this one's actually a very interesting read...

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles