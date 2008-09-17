Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

It's been a bit crazy here in Hong Kong since I arrived - HP have been blasting us with product news practically non-stop, which you'll be hearing more about over the next couple of days. In the meantime, here's the wrap:

Sony Considering Fashionably Late Entry Into Netbook Market Knowing Sony, I don't think they'll take the "cheap" aspect of Netbooks to heart.

Exilim EX-FH20: The Next Casio Slo-Mo Shooting Camera I wonder if this will mean even more slow-mo videos on Giz?

Nintendo Makes $US1.6 Million Per Employee (Better Than Google) So if you work for Nintendo, today's the day to ask for that pay rise...

Israeli City Using DNA Testing to Fight Rampant Dog Poop Problems I can't wait for the Adam Sandler film about this.

McCain Aide: John McCain Invented the BlackBerry In other news, I invented the iPod. No wait...