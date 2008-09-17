Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

breakfast-muffins.jpgIt's been a bit crazy here in Hong Kong since I arrived - HP have been blasting us with product news practically non-stop, which you'll be hearing more about over the next couple of days. In the meantime, here's the wrap:

Sony Considering Fashionably Late Entry Into Netbook Market Knowing Sony, I don't think they'll take the "cheap" aspect of Netbooks to heart.

Exilim EX-FH20: The Next Casio Slo-Mo Shooting Camera I wonder if this will mean even more slow-mo videos on Giz?

Nintendo Makes $US1.6 Million Per Employee (Better Than Google) So if you work for Nintendo, today's the day to ask for that pay rise...

Israeli City Using DNA Testing to Fight Rampant Dog Poop Problems I can't wait for the Adam Sandler film about this.

McCain Aide: John McCain Invented the BlackBerry In other news, I invented the iPod. No wait...

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

