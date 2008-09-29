Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

breakfast-pancakes.jpg2008 Science Visualisation Challenge: Amazing Images Show Science Like You Should So that's what science looks like! I was thinking it looked more like Professor Frink from The Simpsons...

24 Hour Air Traffic Around the World Blows Minds, Eyeballs Wow. Australia just doesn't compete when it comes to air travel, does it?

40GB Playstation 3 Price Drop Coming on Sunday No idea if this will follow on to Australia, but seeing as how my local Harvey Norman only had 40GB models this weekend, I've got my fingers crossed.

Ditch the Plasma and Hang Six PCs on the Wall An idea for a new reality TV show: Geek eye for the normal guy.

First Look at the XM25, the Most Lethal Army Gun Ever If only that much time and money was spent on education...

Walmart Shutting Down Music Store DRM Servers, Umpteenth Reminder to Not Buy DRM'd Content When will these companies learn? DRM DOES NOT WORK!

Rumour: Apple TV Changes Afoot Here's hoping they add a TV tuner.

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

