Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

2008 Science Visualisation Challenge: Amazing Images Show Science Like You Should So that's what science looks like! I was thinking it looked more like Professor Frink from The Simpsons...

24 Hour Air Traffic Around the World Blows Minds, Eyeballs Wow. Australia just doesn't compete when it comes to air travel, does it?

40GB Playstation 3 Price Drop Coming on Sunday No idea if this will follow on to Australia, but seeing as how my local Harvey Norman only had 40GB models this weekend, I've got my fingers crossed.

Ditch the Plasma and Hang Six PCs on the Wall An idea for a new reality TV show: Geek eye for the normal guy.

First Look at the XM25, the Most Lethal Army Gun Ever If only that much time and money was spent on education...

Walmart Shutting Down Music Store DRM Servers, Umpteenth Reminder to Not Buy DRM'd Content When will these companies learn? DRM DOES NOT WORK!

Rumour: Apple TV Changes Afoot Here's hoping they add a TV tuner.