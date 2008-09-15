Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

I'm off to Hong Kong today for the "HP Engage. Excite. Experience" Media Summit, so while I'm flying today, enjoy the best from the weekend:

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G1 Is World's Smallest Camera With Interchangeable Lenses Not quite a compact, not quite an SLR... I shall dub thee Frankenstein...

Philips Intimate Massager Sex Toys Get Detailed in Pics All the ladies in the house say "yeah!"

Actual HTC Opal Spyshots Surface (Touch's Twin) If it looks just like the Touch, how do they know it's the Opal? Homemade Human Catapult Provides Not-Quite-Safe Fun Whhhhhheeeeeeeeeee!

10 Gadgets for Instant Portable Partying Now you can spontaneously party anywhere, just like in the movies.

Modified New Zealand Wool Resists Blowtorches, Dog Bites, Sharp Knives So that's what the All Black's jerseys are made out of...

Nikon D300 DSLR Lightning Review Verdict: It's good!