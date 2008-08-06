Pleo Coming To Australia Mid-September

If you're after a pet without the need to feed it or clean up its little presents, then we have some good news for you: Pleo, the robotic dinosaur that can take on dogs, RC monster trucks and Battlebots, is making its way down to Australia, according to tipster (extraordinaire) Adam.

They're due to land mid-September, will be distributed exclusively through Ingram Micro and it looks like they'll cost $449. That may sound a little steep, but the little fella has outlasted the Aibo*, and it's a dinosaur.

We'll post more news as it comes to hand. In the meantime, take a trip down Pleo memory lane here.

* - I know it didn't technically outlast Aibo.