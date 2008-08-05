Online Calculator Makes Choosing Your iPhone Plan Simple

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In Australia, we have an advantage over other countries in that we have several networks offering the iPhone. Of course, the downside of this is that there is a lot more information to try and digest before you make the decision of where your money should be spent.

Fortunately, reader Andrew has come up with an incredibly awesome iPhone plan calculator. Simply slide the scales to your approximate usage, and you'll be given a solid guide of which plans will suit you in your iPhone purchase, including the monthly cost and the total cost of ownership.

If Pythagoras was alive today, this is exactly the kind of practical mathematics he would spend his time working on. If you're looking for an iPhone, make sure you check this out before you empty your wallet.

