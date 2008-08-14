Movies On Australian iTunes

We knew it was coming. Now as of this morning, it's official - you can download movies from the iTunes Store.
We counted 364 films on offer, ranging from classics like Terminator and Robocop to relatively new releases, like Jumper and Cloverfield, although the press release claims over 700. Prices to purchase the films look to vary between $9.99 and $24.99, which seems a little bit steep - there's no physical disc, so it should be much cheaper than buying a DVD.
Movie rentals are also available, with library items costing $3.99 and new releases $5.99, which is a much more appealing cost. At this stage, it doesn't look like there's anything in HD, but that could be a choice on Apple's part - at least until our broadband pipes expand enough to be able to handle the extra bandwidth.
If you are going to be jumping into this service, make sure you know your download limits - unless you're with iiNet, you'll be paying for the download twice, and as movies are all about 1GB in size, you can chew through your monthly allowance pretty quick.
Apple Premieres Movies on the iTunes Store in Australia & New Zealand
SYDNEY & AUCKLAND—August 14, 2008—Apple® today announced that movies from major film studios including 20th Century Fox, The Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), Sony Pictures Television International and Lionsgate are now available on the iTunes® Store in Australia (www.itunes.com/au) and in New Zealand (www.itunes.com/nz). Movie purchases and rentals feature iTunes' legendary ease of use, which makes discovering and enjoying movies as simple and easy as buying music on iTunes has always been. The iTunes Store in Australia and New Zealand feature over 700 films for rent or purchase, with new release titles available for purchase on the same day as their DVD release, including favourites such as "National Treasure 2," "Jumper," "27 Dresses," "Cloverfield," "Vantage Point" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End."
"Movie fans in Australia and New Zealand can choose from a great selection of over 700 films for purchase and rent on the iTunes Store," said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of Internet Services. "iTunes provides an incredibly easy and fun way for people to discover and enjoy movies, and has quickly become the world's most popular online movie store with customers renting and purchasing over 50,000 movies everyday."
With iTunes Movie Rentals, once a movie is rented, it starts downloading from the iTunes Store directly to iTunes or Apple TV®, and users with a fast Internet connection can start viewing the movie in seconds. Customers have up to 30 days to start watching it, and once a movie has been started customers have 48 hours to finish it—or watch it multiple times. iTunes Movie Rentals also feature over 100 titles available in stunning high definition, perfect for viewing on a widescreen TV with Apple TV.
Pricing & Availability Movie purchases and rentals from the iTunes Store for Mac® or Windows require iTunes 7.7.1, available as a free download from www.itunes.com/au or www.itunes.com/nz. iTunes movie purchases and rentals require a valid credit card with a billing address in Australia or New Zealand as applicable. iTunes movies in Australia start at recommended retail price RRP A$9.99 inc GST for catalog title purchases, RRP A$17.99 inc GST for recent releases and RRP A$24.99 inc GST for new releases. iTunes Movie Rentals are RRP A$3.99 inc GST for library title rentals and RRP A$5.99 inc GST for new releases, and high definition versions are priced at just one dollar more.
iTunes movies in New Zealand start at recommended retail price NZ$9.99 inc GST for catalog title purchases, RRP NZ$17.99 inc GST for recent releases and RRP NZ$24.99 inc GST for new releases. iTunes Movie Rentals are RRP NZ$4.99 inc GST for library title rentals and RRP NZ$6.99 inc GST for new releases, and high definition versions are priced at just one dollar more. Movie rentals can be previewed, purchased and watched on iPod® classic, iPod nano with video, iPod touch, iPhone™ and on a widescreen TV with Apple TV.
