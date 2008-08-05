HTC Touch Diamond Now Available

Good news for people looking for a smartphone that isn't made by Apple - the HTC Touch Diamond is now available through Telstra.

For a Windows Mobile device, this is one of the best available, thanks to the fact that TouchFlo 3D essentially hides WinMo deep within its interface.

Being a Telstra exclusive (at the moment), it's only available on an $80 plan over 24 months (or $999 outright), which as you'd expect from the big T, doesn't include any real data allowances ($10 on a business plan). Considering that HTC were pushing this as a real web browsing machine when they launched it in Australia, that's (another) missed opportunity from Telstra.

Hopefully the other networks will remedy the situation when the exclusive arrangement ends in a couple of months...

[Telstra]