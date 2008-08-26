Canon Preps For Xmas With New Powershots

Even though the big Canon news of the moment is the official announcement of the 50D (which you can expect in AU from October 1 for a price still to be determined, incidentally), they've actually flooded the market with new product releases, from scanners and printers to these new PowerShot models (My inbox literally has 7 emails from Canon in a row).
The new Powershot range, including the A1000, A2000, SX110 and E1 models, all take a much more streamlined approach to design, so much so in the case of the E1 that journalists were asking why they weren't branded IXUS instead.
Aside from the engaging design, each of the new Powershot models is powered by AA batteries, plus the E1 comes in a selection of colours (including pink - huzzah!). They're all packed with Megapixels and zoom, as well as some of the more useful features like face detect and optical image stabilisation.
Prices atart at $249 for the A1000, the A2000 costs $299 and the E1 will cost $229. The SX110 IS is yet to be priced, but my money's on it being a similar price to the others.
This Christmas looks like it's going to be very competitive in the digital compact market, with Fujifilm and Olympus also offering low-cost cameras that are packed with features.
Sydney, 26 August 2008: Promising unlimited fun for the whole family, the new PowerShot A1000 IS, A2000 IS, E1 and SX110 IS add a further dimension to Canon's highly-regarded PowerShot series - a range that has it all. Announced today, the new models are slimmer, lighter, even easier to use and packed with features ensuring impressive image quality with every shot.
"Regardless of age or ability, the new additions to the PowerShot range make capturing magical moments simple and easy," stated Kimberley Langton, Brand Manager - Digital Still Cameras, Consumer Imaging Products Group, Canon Australia. "Canon has ensured there is something for everyone within the one range, by offering cameras that incorporate different designs and features, but at the same time encompass Canon's core technologies."
Crystal Clear Photography Guaranteeing blur-free image capture, all new PowerShot models combine Optical Image Stabilizer, Face Detect and Motion Detect technologies to help beginners look like pros with every shot.
Canon's established Motion Detection Technology is designed for analysing motion information and determining whether or not a subject is moving. Motion Detection Technology easily controls blurring to produce clearer images, perfect for mums, dads and even kids capturing the excitement and energy of family life.
Canon's innovative Face Detection Technology has been enhanced in the latest PowerShot models. As well as distinguishing human faces in each shot and adjusting the focus and exposure accordingly, a new Face Selector button provides users with greater creative control by allowing them to choose, and focus on the face they want when lining up a shot. Face Selector even tracks your chosen subject when it moves, making it an essential feature for parents trying to capture those precious moments, such as their child scoring the winning goal on the soccer field.
The inclusion of Canon's superior Optical Image Stabilizer will reduce blur caused by a shaking hand in difficult conditions. These feature packed cameras and their affordable price tags are a must-have for families wanting to capture precious memories.
Sleek, Engaging Design The most noticeable difference in the new PowerShot camera range is the enhanced, streamlined design. All four models are light and compact making them more portable and versatile; perfect for travellers. What's more, they look great while still maintaining the durability that the range is renowned for.
Enhanced User-Friendly Functionality All new PowerShot models come equipped with the Easy Mode function, making it possible to shoot photos by simply pressing the shutter button and letting the camera set the optimum conditions for the situation. In Easy Mode, functions are locked to prevent users from accidentally pressing the wrong buttons, and helpful on-screen user guidance makes operation simple. In the latest PowerShot models, this has evolved to include onscreen user guidance during playback, making the shooting experience hassle-free.
PowerShot A1000 IS - Beginner friendly The lightest among the new models, the PowerShot A1000 IS is perfect for the first time photographers in the family. Featuring 10 megapixels and Canon's Optical Image Stabilizer technology within a compact and portable body, it caters to those on the go. With the inclusion of a Safety Zoom and high performance 4x Optical Zoom Lens there is no need to worry about camera shake, allowing users to take great shots no matter how distant the subject.
PowerShot E1 - The latest look The PowerShot E1 incorporates similar features to the A1000 IS but within a unique, fun and colourful body. Available in three colours (blue, pink and white) this model will be sought after by those looking for an attractive high-quality compact camera. The E1 IS is the first model in PowerShot's new E-Series range of digital compact cameras and is sure to attract attention.
PowerShot A2000 IS - Enhancing your photography Replacing the PowerShot A720 IS, this camera will help users take their photography to the next level. Featuring a 6x Optical Zoom Lens, 10 megapixel sensor and Safety Zoom function, users will enjoy crisp, clear images and the option to get closer than ever before to their subjects. Sharing of these images can be enjoyed by all on a large 3-inch LCD screen. The trademark PowerShot grip has been made slimmer, resulting in a more streamlined, compact camera design.
PowerShot SX110 IS - Get closer to the action The PowerShot SX110 IS replaces the SX100 IS and is available in a sleek silver or bold black body. This high quality digital camera is ideal for those who want the versatility of an ultra zoom in a compact body. Manual modes are included so that users can widen their scope of photography and level of creativity. Combining a slimmer and lighter body with a 10x optical zoom lens and Optical Image Stabilizer, Face Detection and Motion Detection, the PowerShot SX110 IS reduces the effects of camera shake and blur, giving you crisp shots, even at high zoom. The PowerShot SX110 IS gets you closer to the action and is the perfect travelling companion. Shooting, playback and image verification is also made easier with a higher resolution large 3-inch LCD screen, featuring a wide viewing angle.
The PowerShot A1000 IS (RRP $249), A2000 IS (RRP $299), E1 (RRP $229) and SX110 IS (RRP TBC) will be available from October 2008 through Canon dealers nationally. For more information customers can contact Canon on 1800 021 167, or visit the website at canon.com.au.