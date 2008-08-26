Canon Preps For Xmas With New Powershots

Even though the big Canon news of the moment is the official announcement of the 50D (which you can expect in AU from October 1 for a price still to be determined, incidentally), they've actually flooded the market with new product releases, from scanners and printers to these new PowerShot models (My inbox literally has 7 emails from Canon in a row).

The new Powershot range, including the A1000, A2000, SX110 and E1 models, all take a much more streamlined approach to design, so much so in the case of the E1 that journalists were asking why they weren't branded IXUS instead.

Aside from the engaging design, each of the new Powershot models is powered by AA batteries, plus the E1 comes in a selection of colours (including pink - huzzah!). They're all packed with Megapixels and zoom, as well as some of the more useful features like face detect and optical image stabilisation.

Prices atart at $249 for the A1000, the A2000 costs $299 and the E1 will cost $229. The SX110 IS is yet to be priced, but my money's on it being a similar price to the others.

This Christmas looks like it's going to be very competitive in the digital compact market, with Fujifilm and Olympus also offering low-cost cameras that are packed with features.

