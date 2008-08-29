How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

breakfast-cows.jpgThere was lots of stuff out of IFA in Berlin overnight. Check it all out here.

Sony ZX1 9.9mm-Thick TV Gives Me a Large Hadron Collider Right in My Pants A TV thinner than my finger. It just doesn't make sense.

BlackBerry Storm Has Multiple Personalities: is BlackBerry Thunder Well, I for one am glad that's cleaned up. Now, who's up for a beer?

Philips Cinema One Squeezes Home Theatre System into Tiny Round Box That is a tiny box for a home theatre. Hope we get that in Australia...

Bloomberg News Accidentally Publishes Draft of Steve Jobs's Obituary Tomorrow they'll be accurately publishing the person who stuffed up here's obit though, so it all evens out.

Pro Gamers Are Doping Too Somehow I don't think it's the same... OLPC Origin: Bittersweet Success and Future of the XO Laptop The third and final part of Wilson's in-depth feature, we finally see how the Eee PC was born from the OLPCs unholy "alliance" with Intel.

Apple Acknowledges Huge iPhone Security Flaw, Calls It 'Minor', Announces Fix I don't think this would effect as many people as the US are making out - most people I know don't even bother password locking their device. But Apple's reaction is still a bit disappointing...

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

